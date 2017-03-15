Former California Attorney General John Van de Kamp dies

John Van de Kamp, a former California state attorney general who once ran for governor, has died.
Philip Recht, his senior law partner and longtime friend, confirmed Wednesday that Van de Kamp died Tuesday at his home in Pasadena after a brief illness. He was 81.
Van de Kamp was California's attorney general from 1983 until 1991.
He ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1990, losing in the Democratic primary to then-San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein. She was defeated by Republican U.S. Sen. Pete Wilson in the general election.
Van de Kamp had the unusual distinction of serving both as a federal public defender and then as Los Angeles County's top prosecutor during a long legal and political career.
He won the district attorney's race in 1976 against Charles Manson prosecutor, Vincent Bugliosi.
