The Latest: Real ID bill heads to Gov. Bevin's desk

8:16 p.m.
Kentuckians will have the option of purchasing "voluntary travel IDs" to replace their driver's licenses under a bill headed to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.
The Senate gave final passage to House Bill 410 by a vote of 26-11 on Wednesday. It would bring the state into compliance with the federal Real ID Act of 2005, passed in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Kentucky residents could pay an extra $5 to have a driver's license that complies with the federal law. Anyone who doesn't pay would have a standard driver's license. Beginning in January, a federally compliant license is needed to board domestic flights or enter U.S. military bases.
Bevin vetoed similar legislation last year. But this year, he has promised to sign it.
___
5:45 p.m.
Kentucky lawmakers have wrapped up work on a bill that would set guidelines for the governor when replacing entire public university boards or individual members.
The bill cleared its final hurdle Wednesday when the House passed it 60-33. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
The measure, Senate Bill 107, is a response to upheaval at the University of Louisville, which has had multiple governing boards since last year.
The bill would clarify when and how the governor can remove individual members or entire public university boards.
___
5:15 p.m.
The Kentucky House has passed a bill aimed at helping people overcome their criminal past to get occupational licenses they might need to start new careers.
The bill could be one step away from final passage. It would prevent the automatic denial of occupational licenses to people with criminal backgrounds.
House members voted 85-9 Wednesday to pass the bill, sending it back to the Senate.
The House made a change that applies to people convicted of violent or sex-related crimes. Under the change, those offenders would have to prove there's no connection between their crime and the duties of the occupation for which they're seeking a license.
The bill, Senate Bill 120, returns to the Senate, which will consider whether to accept the change.
___
4 p.m.
A bill that would take away some powers from the attorney general and give them to the governor likely will not pass this session.
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Whitney Westerfield said he will not consider a proposal that would give the governor the exclusive authority to represent the state in some civil lawsuits. Instead, he said the Senate will likely consider a bill later this month to let the governor represent the state in a lawsuit only if the attorney general declines to do so.
Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has said he will not defend a recently enacted law that bans all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. He is defending a law requiring women seeking an abortion to first receive an ultrasound, but Republicans have criticized him for not offering a more robust defense.
___
1:15 p.m.
Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would close gaps in checking the backgrounds of people who work with children in schools and camps and as babysitters.
The House sent Senate Bill 236 to Gov. Matt Bevin on Wednesday.
The measure would allow parents to request background checks of people they employ as babysitters or nannies. It also would require youth camps that receive taxpayer funding to conduct criminal background checks of prospective employees or volunteers.
It applies to schools by expanding the requirement of criminal background checks to include public school staff and contractors working on school grounds during school hours.
___
Noon
Kentuckians trying to overcome their criminal past could no longer be automatically denied occupational licenses under a bill advanced by the House Judiciary Committee.
The panel's action Wednesday sends the bill to the House on the last day before lawmakers take an extended break so Gov. Matt Bevin can sign or veto legislation.
A key section would allow people convicted of crimes to pursue occupational licenses without being automatically turned away due to their criminal background.
The committee made a change that applies to people convicted of violent or sex-related crimes. Under the change, those offenders would have to prove there's no connection between their crime and the duties of the occupation for which they're seeking a license.
If the bill passes the House, it would return to the Senate.
