3 named finalists for vacancy on Nevada state court in Reno

Two lawyers and a court pretrial discovery commissioner have been named as finalists for appointment to a Nevada state court vacancy in Reno.
Gov. Brian Sandoval is expected to make the appointment from among attorneys Barry Breslow, James Eric Keller and Discovery Commissioner Wesley Ayres. All three are all from Reno.
The vacancy was created by the appointment of Lidia Stiglich to the Nevada Supreme Court. The Washoe County District Court term runs through 2018.
The three were selected by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection from among 13 applicants with a required 10 years of legal experience, including at least two years in Nevada.
The commission has seven permanent members, and is chaired by the chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
