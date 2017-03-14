Toms River officer fatally shoots man following altercation

2:59 Biloxi Shuckers co-owner says he isn’t welcome in his stadium Pause

1:25 Last video of bus before fatal crash

2:54 Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team send final gift to their Gulfport fan

2:02 He used to tag buildings. Now a St. Martin graffiti artist is going mainstream.

6:20 NTSB comments on Biloxi train-bus wreck

1:40 Biloxi Mayor: "It cuts to the heart."

1:01 Boom! Balcony's down at old Big Mike's location

0:56 Sea turtles released back into wild

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys