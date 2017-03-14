Arizona Supreme Court rejects minimum wage challenge

1:25 Last video of bus before fatal crash Pause

1:40 Biloxi Mayor: "It cuts to the heart."

1:48 Rescuers and family speak during a vigil for victims of bus-train crash

2:39 Dealing with what Mississippi Phosphates left

0:42 Pass Christian St. Patrick's Day Parade

0:53 Federal agents raid Ocean Springs home

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:19 Pitchers duel stymies Harrison Central, Ocean Springs

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'