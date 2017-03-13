US attorney for Hawaii retires after resignation requested

The U.S. attorney for Hawaii has retired after the Justice Department asked her and other prosecutors held over from the President Barack Obama's administration to step down.
A news release Monday says U.S. Attorney Florence Nakakuni's retirement went into effect Saturday.
Obama appointed her in 2009. She was the first woman to serve as the presidentially appointed U.S. attorney in the Hawaii district.
She had been an assistant U.S. attorney since 1985. Her roles included chief of the drug and organized crime section and chief of the organization crime strike force unit.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliot Enoki is acting U.S. attorney.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week asked for resignations from 46 prosecutors as part of a transition in administrations.
Comments