Walker proposes bill aimed at bolstering public safety

Alaska communities that lack their own police forces would be allowed to contract for service from the Alaska State Troopers under legislation proposed by Gov. Bill Walker.
The bill would allow the state Department of Public Safety to enter into agreements with federal, tribal or local government agencies or with nonprofit regional corporations to provide services at agreed-upon times and locations.
It lets the department charge "reasonable fees" to cover costs.
Public Safety Commissioner Walt Monegan says Alaska State Troopers have been approached about contracting services. He says the bill would provide authority to enter those contracts and hire troopers. He says this will promote public safety.
Monegan says the department won't diminish staffing levels for village public safety officers or rural troopers to fill any positions for contracted services.
