Family of slain prison guard wants answers, justice

An attorney for the family of a prison guard killed in an inmate uprising is promising to sue state officials in federal court unless the family gets some answers.
Thomas Neuberger says Steven Floyd's family especially wants to know how he died on Feb. 1 at Vaughn Correctional Center.
In a letter delivered Monday to Gov. John Carney's Wilmington office, Neuberger said state officials have neglected a broken prison system, plagued by chronic understaffing and overcrowding, putting Floyd and other workers at risk.
Neuberger also blasted a "smear campaign" against correctional officers following the uprising and hostage taking, with many inmates complaining of physical abuse by prison guards.
Neuberger, who urged Carney to discuss a "path towards justice," plans to sue unless state officials enter good faith negotiations.
Carney's office issued a statement saying it would not comment on potential litigation, but describing Floyd as a dedicated officer who performed a difficult job with distinction.
