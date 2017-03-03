The Latest: House panel OKs solitary confinement bill

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

1:15 Biloxi girls stage comeback win over Gulfport

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?