Honolulu police chief: shaken toddler case isn't closed

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

1:03 Jerry Levens given Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast award

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice