Public hearing on Baltimore police reform set for April

A hearing that will give Baltimore residents a chance weigh in on the city's proposed consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department has been set for April.
The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2kwZmZL ) that a "public fairness hearing" has been scheduled for April 6. The deadline for written comments has been set for March 7. Officials say those dates could still change.
The proposed consent decree stems from an investigation sparked by the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, a young, black man who was injured in a police van. It lays out sweeping reforms to the city's police department.
It must be approved by District Judge James Bredar (breh-DAHR'). Officials must convince him the sweeping reforms outlined last month are fair, adequate and reasonable.
