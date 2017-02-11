Police kill man, shoot woman while investigating burglary

Maine state police say officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman after the pick-up truck they were in rammed a state police cruiser.
The attorney general's office said 25 year-old Kadhar Bailey of Gardiner died and 18 year-old Ambroshia Fagre of Oakland remains at Maine Medical Center.
Police spokesman Steve McCausland said police were called Friday afternoon looking for a vehicle involved with daytime burglaries.
He said the shooting occurred after a truck they encountered along Arnold Road "intentionally" rammed a police cruiser.
Bailey was driving and the woman was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.
McCausland says police were placed on administrative leave with pay and weren't injured.
The attorney general will investigate the use of deadly force by police officers, as required by law.
