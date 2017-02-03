Detroit Mayor Duggan expected to announce re-election run

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some Pause

26:37 Police video of Art McClung traffic stop

0:20 McCrory remains free on bond

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

2:43 Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi