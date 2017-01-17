The Latest: Trump shrugs at unpopularity in 'rigged' polls

2:39 Biloxi names holiday 'Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day' Pause

1:56 Ammunition detonates after fire starts in Gulfport home

3:45 Sun Herald reporter displays mad hoop skills

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

2:36 Looking back at ten years at 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:21 Harrison Central boys slam past Biloxi

1:20 The Blind Tiger may be open in Biloxi before you expect

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order