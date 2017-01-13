What to know about Trump’s inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend upon Washington next weekend for Donald Trump’s inauguration as president and the Women’s March on Washington. Here’s some information about the events.
Donald Trump’s inauguration
When: Friday, Jan. 20. The ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. EST with opening remarks starting at 11:30. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump at noon.
How to watch: The major television and cable networks will cover the event.
Key speakers: Readings and benedictions from the Rev. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association; Rabbi Marvin Hier, dean and founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center; and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International.
Readings and invocations are scheduled from His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the archbishop of New York; Dr. Samuel Rodriguez, president of National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; and Pastor Paula White of the New Destiny Christian Center.
Performers: Jackie Evancho, the 2010 runner-up from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” the Rockettes; and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. More than 8,000 performers and participants are expected to march in the inaugural parade.
Women’s March on Washington
When: Saturday, Jan. 21, starting at 10 a.m. at Independence Avenue and Third Street, S.W., near the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.
What’s it about: What started on a Facebook page has morphed into an event in which an estimated 200,000 people will gather in Washington to celebrate women’s rights and protest language used during the election cycle that “insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us – immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault.”
Key attendees: Gloria Steinem and Harry Belafonte are honorary co-chairs for the event, though a Belafonte assistant told The New York Times on Monday that he hasn’t decided whether he will attend.
Actress America Ferrera is chairwoman of the march’s “artist table.” Celebrities such as Cher, Katy Perry, Frances McDormand, Julianne Moore and Scarlett Johansson they plan to participate in the event.
