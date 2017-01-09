The Freedom Caucus is all grown up – and may prove it by stalling Obamacare repeal

1:07 Cold outside but hot hoops action inside Pause

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

2:13 Program allows elderly to keep their independence

3:40 Is king cake the new pumpkin spice?

1:38 Soldier gives over $8000 back to community

1:20 The Blind Tiger may be open in Biloxi before you expect

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order