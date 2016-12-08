The Latest: Trump spent far less than Clinton in final weeks

2:16 Nurse tells county leaders of confusion involving Millette's departure Pause

1:26 Ocean Springs patient worried after Singing River doctor abruptly removed

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

0:17 Adopted foster child knows where her 'forever home' is

1:32 Turkey song brings football players to child's Thanksgiving program

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival

1:07 Tired Dog Rescue gives dogs a second chance at life

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

1:51 Family recalls fun times at historic Biloxi home