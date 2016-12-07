Mark Cuban supports AT&T’s merger with Time Warner during Senate testimony

1:29 'Something different' in downtown Gulfport Pause

1:31 Sights and sounds of baseball fill MGM Park

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years

1:04 Gautier man rolls through Christmas

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

0:41 Quality Bakery tries to get back to work after Katrina

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order