Spending yields mixed results in fight for state high courts

0:44 Drive by shooting reported at The Reservation Pause

2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:46 'I love seeing the reactions on their faces'

1:01 Mr. Christmas spreads Christmas City cheer

4:51 Sports Guys: Coast teams enter playoff mode

1:34 D'Iberville's Casey Ferguson signs with South Alabama

1:59 Pascagoula's Jailin Cherry signs with LSU