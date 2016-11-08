Exit Poll: Women, minorities propel Clinton to victory in NY

Women and minorities lifted Democrat Hillary Clinton to a victory in New York's presidential election on Tuesday despite Republican Donald Trump's strong backing from voters looking for change.
Clinton was the overwhelming choice among voters who want someone with experience in the White House.
Here are some highlights of the exit polls conducted for The Associated Press and television networks by Edison Research:
---
WHY SHE WON
Clinton got 2 out of 3 votes among women and split the vote about evenly among men. She also did well with traditional Democratic voters, including young and low-income people. Minorities backed Clinton by a 4 in 5 margin. She also had a slight edge among independents, a group Trump needed to win because of the large number of Democrats in the state.
---
TRUMP'S STRENGTHS:
White men and whites without college degrees favored Trump. So did those who said that appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court was an important issue for them. More voters, about one-third, said the most important quality for them was a candidate who would bring change, and about three-fourths backed Trump.
---
SCARED OF TRUMP
About half said they would be scared or concerned if Trump won, while less felt the same way about Clinton in the presidency. Only slightly over half said they were optimistic or excited about Clinton. Two-thirds said they didn't think Trump had the temperament to be president, and about the same number said he wasn't qualified for the job. Both of those groups strongly favored Clinton.
---
WORRIES ABOUT BOTH
Clinton's handling of classified emails while she was secretary of state was a concern for more than half of the voters in New York while more were bothered by Trump's treatment of women.
---
BREAKING DOWN NEW YORK
Clinton's strongest support was centered in New York City, where she got 4 out of 5 votes. Trump did best among rural upstate voters. The two ran about even on Long Island, in cities upstate and among suburban voters across New York.
---
STILL THE ECONOMY
The economy was the top issue, with half saying it's the most important issue facing the country. Worries about terrorism and foreign policy ranked a distant second. Three out of 5 voters thought the nation's economy was not doing well and the country was on the wrong track. Still, most thought things would be better or about the same for the next generation.
---
NEW YORK'S SENATE RACE
Longtime Sen. Charles Schumer won re-election by getting strong support across all age groups. Schumer was the choice among 3 in 4 women, and men favored the Democrat by a 5-3 ratio. Independents and moderates also swung heavily toward Schumer. Trump-backing Republican Wendy Long, who was making her second Senate bid, did well among conservatives but not many other groups. White men gave a slight edge to Schumer.
Comments