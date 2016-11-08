White men favor Trump in Pa., nonwhites go for Clinton

Democrat Hillary Clinton's base of support among women, minorities and younger voters held up for her Tuesday in Pennsylvania while Republican Donald Trump had a big lead among white men.
Here's a look at some of the details from preliminary results from the exit poll conducted for The Associated Press and the television networks on Tuesday.
SOME VOTERS HELD THEIR NOSES
About in 1 in 10 Pennsylvania voters said neither Clinton nor Trump is qualified to be president. Hardly any said both were qualified, honest or had the temperament for the job.
Relatively few of the voters who had serious qualms about both Clinton and Trump chose minor-party candidates. About 3 of 5 Trump voters said he's not honest and about the same said he's not qualified to be president.
About 1 in 5 Clinton voters questioned their candidate's honesty. But more than 9 in 10 of her supporters said she's qualified.
CLINTON LEADS EASILY AMONG MINORITIES
Trump has a lead among white voters in Pennsylvania, but Clinton has support among about 4 out of 5 nonwhites, who collectively make up about a third of her voters.
AN EDUCATION GAP
Clinton has a lead among college graduates. But among those without college degrees, it's about evenly split.
CLINTON LEADS PHILADELPHIA SUBURBS
Both candidates made repeated stops in Philadelphia in its suburbs.
Getting the vote out in Democrat-dominated Philadelphia was important for Clinton, and both candidates wanted to make their case to voters in the suburbs.
Clinton dominated in the city, as expected, getting 4 in 5 votes.
She also had a convincing lead in the suburbs.
Trump led in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. It was close in the western part of the state.
DIFFERENCES ON TRADE AND IMMIGRATION
The majority of voters said that trade costs the U.S. jobs. And about two-thirds of voters who believe that supported Trump.
But among those who said trade creates jobs, about two-thirds voted for Clinton.
There were similar divides in views on whether the U.S. should deport people who are in the country illegally.
About 3 in 10 said such residents should be deported, and that group voted overwhelmingly for Trump.
Those who oppose deportation favored Clinton.
THE SENATE RACE
In the expensive U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Pat Toomey and Democratic challenger Katie McGinty, the voting trends are nearly identical to the presidential race.
Like in the presidential race, the Democrat dominated in cities over 50,000, the suburbs were split and the Republican had a major lead in smaller cities and rural areas.
ABOUT THE POLL
The preliminary exit poll of 2,613 Pennsylvania voters was conducted for AP and the television networks by Edison Research in a random sample of 50 precincts statewide. Results were subject to sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points; it is higher for subgroups.
