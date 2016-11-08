The Latest: Honolulu votes in confusing US House poll

The Latest on the U.S. House races in Hawaii (all times local):
3:10 p.m.
Hawaii Kai voter Aulani Wilhelm says she voted for former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Mark Takai.
Wilhelm said Tuesday after voting at Kamiloiki Elementary that Hanabusa has been a public servant for a long time and is "incredibly smart." Wilhelm, who works in natural resource management, says Hanabusa shows she deeply cares about Hawaii and Hawaii's people.
Hanabusa is hoping to return to her old seat in Congress, which she gave up when she unsuccessfully ran for Senate two years ago.
First Congressional District voters are faced with a rare double election for a single seat.
One is a special election for the last two months of Takai's term. The second is a ballot to elect a representative for two years starting in January.
7:30 p.m. Monday
Voters in Hawaii have unusual ballots for the state's congressional races.
First Congressional District residents are faced with a rare double election for a single seat. The special election ballot choice fills late U.S. Rep. Mark Takai's seat for the two-month unfinished term that begins immediately after Election Day. The general election choice determines who will represent the district for the next two years starting in January.
Former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa is one of four candidates on both columns. The Democrat is hoping to return to her old seat in Congress, which she gave up to run for Senate two years ago.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is also running for re-election against a candidate who's running as both a Republican and a Democrat in different races on the same day.
