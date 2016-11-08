The Latest: Schatz 'honored' after US Senate victory

The Latest on the race between U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and his Republican challenger (all times local):
7:20 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz says he is honored to represent Hawaii in the Senate, and will continue focusing on both local and national issues that are important to the people of Hawaii.
"There is important work ahead, and I look forward to serving our great state," he said.
His opponent, Republican John Carroll told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Tuesday that he is disappointed by the loss.
"I'm really sad because he is such a waste time and he doesn't know what the hell he is doing up there," he said.
---
6 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz has won re-election, easily defeating his Republican opponent John Carroll in heavily Democratic Hawaii.
The Tuesday win gives Schatz his first full term in the U.S. Senate.
Schatz had an unlikely road to the Senate. When Hawaii's Sen. Daniel Inouye died in 2012, it was left to then-Gov. Neil Abercrombie to fill the seat. Inouye's dying wish was to have then-U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa fill the seat, but Abercrombie instead chose Schatz, his lieutenant governor.
While in Washington Schatz has introduced legislation on reducing the use of fossil fuels. Hawaii leads the nation in its initiatives to become completely energy independent by 2045.
Schatz defeated four challengers in the primary election.
---
3 p.m.
Democrat voter Doug Harper says he voted for U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz because he supports protecting the environment.
Democrat Schatz is seen largely as a shoo-in for keeping his seat as Hawaii voters decide between him and Republican challenger John Carroll.
After voting Tuesday at Waikiki Elementary, Harper said he wants his U.S. senator to care about environmental issues. Harper is a coastal management specialist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The win would give Schatz his first full term in the Senate. He was appointed to fill the unexpired term of the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, and then won a special election two years ago.
While in Washington, Schatz has introduced legislation on reducing fossil fuels use. Hawaii leads the nation in its initiatives to become completely energy independent by 2045.
---
7:30 p.m. Monday
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is largely seen as a shoo-in for keeping his seat as voters go to the polls to decide between the incumbent and Republican candidate John Carroll in Hawaii.
The win Tuesday would give Schatz, a Democrat, his first full term in the U.S. Senate. He was appointed to fill the unexpired term of the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, and then won a special election two years ago.
While in Washington, Schatz has introduced legislation on reducing fossil fuels use. Hawaii leads the nation in its initiatives to become completely energy independent by 2045.
Carroll, a longtime island resident, served as a Hawaii lawmaker five times, four in the House and once as a state senator.
He is an Army veteran of the Korean War, was an Air Force fighter pilot and has practiced law in both the public and private sectors.
Comments