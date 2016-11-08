The Latest: Blackburn re-elected in Tennessee's 7th

The Latest on elections in Tennessee (all times local):
7:25 p.m.
Incumbent Republican Marsha Blackburn has won re-election in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Tharon Chandler.
Blackburn, a member of Congress since 2002, is considered a possible contender for Tennessee governor in 2018.
The 7th District is located in the southwestern and middle portion of Tennessee between Nashville and Jackson.
---
7:20 p.m.
Donald Trump has won Tennessee's 11 electoral votes after an election campaign that has wreaked havoc among Republicans in the state.
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam had refused to endorse Trump both before and after his presidential nomination. And on the eve of early voting, Haslam publicly rejected Trump's candidacy and said he would write in the name of another Republican on his ballot.
The governor's move led to a backlash from several county Republican parties, who filed resolutions urging support for Trump.
Democrat Hillary Clinton had all but conceded heavily Republican Tennessee for much of the campaign, but her supporters were energized late in the race by debate performances and Trump's sliding poll numbers around the nation.
---
10:15 a.m.
Officials say Election Day has begun smoothly in Tennessee as people cast ballots for U.S. House, the president and other offices.
Tennessee Secretary of State spokesman Adam Ghassemi said he hadn't heard of any major issues by mid-morning on Tuesday. He says heavy turnout is expected based on record-breaking early voting totals.
Tennessee's eight incumbent House members are expected to win re-election without much stress on Election Day.
Voters will also make a choice for president and for various statehouse races.
---
6:45 a.m.
Voters in Tennessee will decide whom to send to Washington to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Tennessee's eight incumbent House members — six Republicans and two Democrats — are expected to win re-election without much stress on Election Day.
In the solidly-Republican 8th District in West Tennessee, Republican Stephen Fincher vacated his seat with the surprise announcement earlier this year that he would not seek a fourth term. Republican David Kustoff, a former U.S. attorney, is taking on little-known Democrat Rickey Hobson there.
More than 1.6 million voters cast early ballots in Tennessee, likely spurred by the pivotal and contentious presidential race featuring Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
Comments