The Latest: Mooney re-elected to West Virginia's 2nd

The Latest on Election Day in West Virginia (all times local):
10:20 p.m.
Republican Congressman Alex Mooney has been re-elected in West Virginia's 2nd District over Democrat Mark Hunt.
The 45-year-old Mooney, first elected in 2014 after moving from Maryland to Charles Town, is a former analyst for the House Republican Conference.
The district stretches from Charleston to the Eastern Panhandle.
Mooney is a former Maryland state senator and Maryland Republican Party chairman. He won the West Virginia seat in the House when incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito won the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Sen. Jay Rockefeller's retirement.
Hunt, a 56-year-old attorney, served several terms in West Virginia's House of Delegates.
---
10:15 p.m.
JB McCuskey has become the first Republican elected as West Virginia's auditor in 88 years.
McCuskey defeated auditor's office employee Mary Ann Claytor on Tuesday night, denying her bid to become the first black elected to a statewide office in West Virginia.
McCuskey is an attorney who served two terms in the House of Delegates. He ran unopposed in the GOP primary in May.
Six-term incumbent Glen Gainer III, a Democrat, stepped down May 14 to take a job with the National White Collar Crime Center in Richmond, Virginia. Tomblin appointed Lisa Hopkins to serve out the rest of Gainer's term.
A Republican state auditor hadn't been elected since 1928. Republican Litz McGuire was appointed in June 1960 to serve the remaining six months after the previous officeholder's death.
---
10:15 p.m.
West Virginia Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has fended off a multimillion-dollar challenge to win his re-election.
Morrisey clinched a second term by defeating Democratic House Delegate Doug Reynolds.
Morrisey was fueled by about $6.8 million in outside TV ads by the Republican Attorneys General Association. The messaging sought to lump Reynolds in with Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama.
Morrisey touted his legal challenge of Obama's push to stem global warming by limiting carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants. He also lauded cases favorable to gun owners, anti-abortion advocates and those opposed to new transgender bathroom rules for schools.
Reynolds spent millions of his personal wealth to contend that Morrisey is swayed by the pharmaceutical industry because his wife has lobbied for drug manufacturing interests.
---
9:25 p.m.
Republican Rep. Evan Jenkins has been re-elected to a second term over Democrat Matt Detch for the 3rd District seat in Congress.
The 56-year-old Jenkins spent 20 years in the state legislature and defeated incumbent Rep. Nick Rahall two years ago.
Jenkins is from Huntington. The district contains the southern third of the state.
He is an attorney and former executive director of the West Virginia State Medical Association. A former Democrat, he switched to the Republican Party in 2013.
The 32-year-old Detch is a former officer in the Secret Service who manages the Irish Pub in Lewisburg.
---
9:20 p.m.
Democratic billionaire businessman Jim Justice has been elected West Virginia's next governor.
The coal and agriculture magnate defeated Republican state Senate President Bill Cole to keep the office in Democratic control. Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin has reached his two-consecutive-term limit.
Justice, West Virginia's wealthiest resident, spoke in largely general terms about his ability to find outside-the-box answers to bring jobs to the struggling state. He pointed to his purchase and turnaround of the once-broke Greenbrier resort.
He faced criticisms for millions of dollars of unpaid mine safety fines, taxes and other bills at his businesses.
Cole, a car dealer, tried to ride the coattails of Donald Trump, who is popular in West Virginia coal country.
The last Republican to serve as West Virginia governor, Cecil Underwood, was elected two decades ago.
---
8:30 p.m.
An elections clerk says a computer problem is delaying vote counting in Greenbrier County.
Greenbrier County elections clerk Paula Dunford said Tuesday night the computer that reads and tallies votes "bit the dust."
She says officials are working to have another computer brought in, meaning that the vote count in Greenbrier County will be delayed "probably a couple hours."
---
8:30 p.m.
Republican Rep. David McKinley has been re-elected over Democrat Mike Manypenny to the congressional seat in West Virginia's 1st District.
The 69-year-old McKinley, an engineer first elected to the House in 2010, is the former state party chairman and spent 15 years in the state's House of Delegates.
The district includes Morgantown, Parkersburg, McKinley's hometown of Wheeling and the northern panhandle.
Manypenny, 57-year-old agricultural and environmental consultant, is a former member of West Virginia's House of Delegates.
---
7:40 p.m.
Donald Trump has secured an expected victory over Hillary Clinton in coal-focused West Virginia.
The billionaire businessman was fueled by his vow to largely defy economic forecasts by bringing back coal jobs. The state was one of Trump's strongest in the Republican primary.
Clinton lost the Democratic primary to Bernie Sanders in West Virginia. Republicans have focused on Clinton's comments that she'll "put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business." She was stressing that the country can't abandon coal workers as the economy shifts away from fossil fuels. She later called it a "misstatement."
Clinton already was hampered by supporting President Barack Obama's anti-global warming push to limit carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants.
West Virginia Republican candidates ran on Trump's coattails. Many Democrats shied from backing Clinton.
---
7:30 p.m.
---
10 a.m.
Election officials in West Virginia say voting has gone smoothly since polls opened Tuesday morning as voters cast ballots for president, the governor's race and other statewide offices.
Secretary of State spokeswoman Briana Wilson says there have been only minor issues reported at a few locations. She did not have any firm reports of turnout as of mid-morning.
The governor's race pits billionaire Democrat Jim Justice against Republican state Senate President Bill Cole. Democratic Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin has reached his two-consecutive-term limit.
The secretary of state says a record 220,275 voters cast ballots during the state's 10-day early voting period that ended Saturday.
---
5:40 a.m.
The West Virginia governor's race pits a billionaire Democrat against a Republican aligning himself with Donald Trump.
Jim Justice, a coal and agriculture magnate, faces Republican state Senate President Bill Cole on Tuesday. Democratic Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin has reached his two-consecutive-term limit.
Justice, West Virginia's wealthiest resident, has promised in largely general terms to deliver outside-the-box answers and bring jobs to the struggling state. He pointed to his purchase and turnaround of the once-broke Greenbrier resort.
Cole, a car dealer, is calling for West Virginia to elect a Trump-Cole team. Trump is popular for his promises to bring back coal jobs in West Virginia, despite grim economic forecasts.
The last Republican to serve as West Virginia governor, Cecil Underwood, was elected two decades ago.
