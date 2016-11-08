The Latest: Lancaster County turnout about 70 percent

The Latest on the Nebraska general election (all times local):
7:25 p.m.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively says voter turnout in Nebraska's second-largest county appears to be on par with his earlier prediction of about 70 percent.
Shively says he expects roughly 133,000 registered voters to cast a ballot in Tuesday's election, up from nearly 129,000 in the 2012 presidential race.
Shively says polling station workers have reported only minor issues, such as missing signs. A few workers reported campaign volunteers who were standing too close to polling sites, but Shively says those issues were resolved without incident.
Shively says county election officials have stayed busy all day but the number of voters has been manageable.
Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale has said he's hopeful voters will break previous turnout records.
---
12:40 p.m.
A 32-year-old mother of three little girls says she voted for Donald Trump because Hillary Clinton "would be a lot worse."
Kimber Barney said Tuesday in Omaha that the prospect of a woman becoming U.S. president didn't move her from her Republican affiliation. Barney says she thinks women can do anything men can do, "but I don't see that as a factor in electing a president. You need the best person for the job."
Barney also voted to reinstate Nebraska's death penalty. She says that, as a Christian, she thinks murder "is an unforgivable sin. I don't do the eye-for-an-eye mentality, but there are people out there who don't deserve a chance for parole."
---
12:25 p.m.
A lifelong Nebraska Republican says choosing to support Donald Trump was difficult.
Omaha resident Steve Palzer (PAWL'-zur) said Tuesday that he'd been going "round and round" and "couldn't decide who was the lesser of two evils": Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The 41-year-old Palzer has three daughters and he says Trump's comments about some women bothered him. But some of the decisions Clinton and the Democrats have made also bothered him, especially the way Clinton handled the 2012 attack on the U.S. facility in Benghazi, Libya.
Palzer says he looked for someone "I can be proud of as president."
He says he supported Republican Don Bacon for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District seat because the Democratic incumbent, Brad Ashford, has put his party ahead of Nebraska too often in the past two years.
---
10:55 a.m.
A 75-year-old immigrant who says he's been a U.S. citizen for more than 20 years has voted for the first time, choosing Democrat Hillary Clinton on Election Day in Omaha.
Pedro Cruz wanted to demonstrate his support for Clinton because he likes her and not her Republican foe, Donald Trump.
Cruz said Tuesday that he was bothered by Trump's campaign remarks associating immigrants with the drug trade and other crimes. Cruz says he's never stolen anything from anyone and never brought drugs into the country.
Cruz also says Trump "is a bad person for all the Spanish people, and this country is for immigrants."
Cruz and his wife rode along with Omaha billionaire Warren Buffett on a trolley that Buffett hired to help people reach the polls.
----
10:20 a.m.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is devoting part of Election Day to riding on a trolley he hired to drive voters to their Omaha polling places.
The Democrat pledged at a Hillary Clinton rally in August to help people get to the polls.
Buffett is chairman and CEO of Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway. The 86-year-old also is a longtime supporter of Clinton, but he declined Tuesday to talk about that. Instead he just wanted to encourage everyone to vote, regardless of party affiliation.
After voting at a church a few blocks from his Omaha home, Buffett noted, "I've been voting since 1952, and every Election Day is exciting."
More than 1,000 people volunteered to help Buffett in his effort to boost turnout. He says "everybody that wants a ride gets a ride."
---
8 a.m.
Polls have opened for Election Day voting in Nebraska.
They'll close at 8 p.m. Central in most of Nebraska and at 7 p.m. Mountain time in the western third of the state.
Republican Donald Trump is expected to win the state, but Democrats are hoping Hillary Clinton can snag one of Nebraska's five Electoral College votes by winning in the 2nd Congressional District.
That could help the district's first-term Democratic U.S. representative, Brad Ashford, who is running against Republican Don Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general. Republicans should easily win in Nebraska's other two congressional districts.
Also on the ballot are the death penalty and legislative contests.
---
12:10 a.m.
Republicans dominate politics in Nebraska, but there still will be plenty of uncertainty as voters go to the polls on Election Day.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, except for a slice of western Nebraska in the Mountain time zone where voting will begin and end an hour earlier.
Although Republican Donald Trump is expected to win in Nebraska, Democrats are hopeful Hillary Clinton could snag one of the state's five Electoral College votes by finishing first in the 2nd Congressional District.
Clinton's effort could help first-term Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford, who is running in the 2nd District against Republican Don Bacon. Republicans should easily win in Nebraska's other two congressional districts.
Voters also will decide legislative races and whether to retain Nebraska's death penalty.
Comments