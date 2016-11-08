The Latest: New Hampshire thought to have had record turnout

The Latest on Election Day in New Hampshire (all times local):
8:30 p.m.
New Hampshire's secretary of state says he believes turnout in the state this year was higher than in any other presidential election.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that he was basing his projections on "everything I've seen today" and the fact that many towns were beating the numbers they tabulated in 2008 and 2012.
Last week, Gardner predicted a record turnout of 738,000 voters.
Nearly all the polls in New Hampshire closed at 7 p.m., though about 25 remained open until 8 p.m.
---
7:50 p.m.
New Hampshire officials say they have not seen issues with voter fraud or intimidation in the state.
The offices of the U.S. attorney and the attorney general staffed Election Day hotlines for voter inquiries and complaints.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Zuckerman says some minor glitches came up, which is normal when there's big voter turnout.
A machine that stores and counts ballots temporarily stopped working at a polling place in Manchester on Tuesday morning. Officials went on to collect the paper ballots at the polling place, putting them in a box until the machine was fixed.
---
7:20 p.m.
Polls are staying open for an extra hour in Dover because the city mistakenly sent an email to voters with the wrong closing time.
Voting was supposed to end at 7 p.m., but the New Hampshire Democratic Party sought a court order requiring polls to remain open until 8 p.m. after the incorrect time was given to voters.
Democratic Party chairman Ray Buckley says they wanted to ensure that all voters were able to exercise their right to vote. He says he's glad a judge granted the motion over an objection filed by the state Republican Party.
---
1:10 p.m.
State and election officials say a machine that stores and counts ballots temporarily stopped working at a polling place in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The U.S. attorney's office says concerned voters called to report that the machine stopped working Tuesday morning. New Hampshire uses paper ballots. Officials went on to collect them at the polling place, putting them in a box as they figured out how to fix the machine.
The machine was later up and running and accepting ballots. It wasn't immediately known how long it wasn't working.
---
This story has been corrected to show the U.S. attorney's office received the calls, not the attorney general's office.
---
9:45 a.m.
Voter turnout is strong at a number of New Hampshire's polls this Election Day.
Lines are well out into the parking lots at some places. In Dover, Foster's Daily Democrat reports there were more than 200 people in line just before 8:30 a.m. at one ward. Rather than force people to stand outside in the cold Tuesday, election officials let voters in and channeled them into a corridor in the building as they waited to vote.
Cars were crammed into other neighborhoods surrounding the polls.
---
7:45 a.m.
Lines are long on a frosty morning as voters crowd the polls in New Hampshire to cast their Election Day votes.
Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat challenging Republican incumbent Kelly Ayotte for the U.S. Senate, cast her vote early Tuesday, as did Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Sununu. He's facing Democratic challenger Colin Van Ostern.
In the 1st Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Frank Guinta is running for re-election against Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who is hoping to win back her seat. Independent candidate Shawn O'Connor is also running.
In the 2nd Congressional District, Democratic congresswoman Annie Kuster faces Republican challenger Jim Lawrence.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner predicts a record turnout of 738,000 voters.
