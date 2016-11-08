Donald Trump wins Tennessee's 11 electoral votes

Republican Donald Trump won Tennessee's 11 electoral votes Tuesday after an election campaign that wreaked havoc among Republicans in the state.
In early returns, Trump had a nearly 3-to-1 advantage over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
On the eve of early voting, Republican Gov. Bill Haslam publicly rejected Trump's candidacy and said he would write in the name of another Republican on his ballot. Several county Republican parties filed resolutions supporting Trump.
The governor wouldn't tell reporters on Tuesday who he voted for.
"That's one of the great things of the privacy of the voting booth," Haslam said.
Voter Barbara Humphries cast her ballot in favor of Trump in Dover after initially considering not voting for either candidate following the bitter campaign. But the retired banker said she ended up voting for Trump because she opposes Clinton's positions on abortion rights and same sex marriage.
"I'm completely disappointed in our government, that we couldn't come up with two better candidates than that," Humphries said. "I voted for Trump because of the people that surround him and he more nearly captures my values as opposed to abortion and same-sex marriage and all the other things I just can't abide."
Tim Bercik, a Stewart County sheet metal worker, said he agreed with Trump's primary message.
"I want to make America great again, man," Bercik said. "I don't know anybody that actually supports Hillary. ... He's the only one that I've heard that can get us back on track."
Robert Engelhardt, a 67-year-old Republican, voted for Trump at Shady Grove Elementary in suburban Memphis. He said the country cannot afford to have Hillary Clinton in charge. He said he doesn't trust her.
"I think that the Clintons and Hillary are the biggest thieves that ever walked this planet," Engelhardt said.
Clinton had all but conceded heavily Republican Tennessee for much of the campaign, but her supporters were energized late in the race by the release of a tap of Trump boasting about groping women and hoped that Clinton's performance in urban areas might provide a boost Democrats in legislative races.
Blayne Cowan, 18, of Nashville, voted in his first presidential race Tuesday. He said he didn't like Trump or Clinton.
"I voted for Donald Trump — not on the basis that I want him to be president, but on the basis that sort of pick your poison. I picked the poison that I liked the best, I shall say."
