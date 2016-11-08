Latest: Republican Scott Taylor wins 2nd District

The Latest on Election Day 2016 in Virginia (all times local):
8:25 p.m.
Republican Scott Taylor has won election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democrat Shaun Brown.
Taylor, a former Navy SEAL and state delegate from Virginia Beach, will succeed moderate Republican Scott Rigell, who decided not to seek a fourth term.
Taylor's most significant challenge came in the primary, where he defeated Randy Forbes, a sitting congressman who tried to move from the 4th District to the 2nd District after a court-ordered redistricting erased the GOP's edge in his own district.
The Democratic candidate — Brown, a community activist from Newport News — was the only Democrat who filed to run for the seat.
---
8:15 p.m.
Virginia's incumbent congressional representatives have made a strong showing in Tuesday's election.
The Associated Press has declared incumbents in seven districts the winners of their races.
In the 1st Congressional District, Republican Rob Wittman won another term, defeating Democratic challenger M.D. Rowe and Glenda Gail Parker, an independent.
In the 3rd District, Democratic Bobby Scott defeated Republican M.L. "Marty" Williams.
In the 6th District, Republican Bob Goodlatte beat Democrat Kai Degner.
In the 7th District, Republican Dave Brat defeated Eileen Bedell.
In the 8th District, Democrat Donald Beyer beat Republican Charles Hernick and independent Julio Gracia.
In the 9th, Republican Morgan Griffith defeated Democrat Derek Kitts and independent Janice Allen Boyd.
Incumbent Gerry Connolly, a Democrat who was unopposed, took the 11th District.
---
8:10 p.m.
Republican Tom Garrett has won the open seat in Virginia's 5th Congressional District, keeping the seat in GOP hands.
Garrett, a state senator from Buckingham County, defeated Democrat Jane Dittmar, the former chair of the board of supervisors in Albemarle County.
The district stretches from Fauquier County on the edge of northern Virginia through Charlottesville and down to much of southside Virginia. It has been represented since 2011 by Republican Robert Hurt, who opted not to seek re-election.
The race drew national attention when a gun-toting supporter of Donald Trump carried out a one-man protest outside a Dittmar campaign office. Gun-rights supporters criticized Dittmar after one of her campaign volunteers called police in response to the man's presence.
---
5:45 p.m.
The head of Virginia's Department of Elections says complaints about problems at the polls have so far not been any greater than in previous years.
Department of Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortes said at a news conference Tuesday evening that among the "isolated issues" were long lines in Richmond, Chesapeake, Prince William, Spotsylvania and Staunton. He says elections officials are monitoring the lines and reminds voters that anyone in line by the time polls close at 7 p.m. will be able to vote.
Cortes says several precincts in northern Virginia's Fairfax County didn't properly load their electronic poll book data, so some people who likely were registered weren't showing up. He says those people were given provisional ballots and the elections office will work quickly to process them.
He says the department also got complaints from some voters who had registered at Department of Motor Vehicle offices but weren't on the rolls. Cortes says that happens every election and an audit process is in place to confirm who registered and process their provisional ballots.
---
3:50 p.m.
An election official in Virginia's most populous county says some poll workers were inappropriately asking voters for their driver's licenses instead of the other forms of identification they presented.
Fairfax County General Registrar Cameron Sasnett says the poll workers were reminded that numerous forms of ID are accepted at Virginia polling places. He says no voters were turned away.
Sasnett says the confusion arose in part because the county is using new devices that can scan driver's licenses and look up voters more quickly.
He says he knows of at least two polling places where the problem occurred.
---
1:45 p.m.
Virginia elections officials say there have been scattered problems at polling places in the state, but nothing major.
Virginia Department of Elections spokeswoman Dena Potter says police were called after two voters started yelling at each other in Chesterfield County. She says officers resolved the issue and no one was arrested.
Potter says there was a display issue with electronic voting machines in Nottoway County. After voters made their choice for president, the selection was displayed under the header "U.S. Senate." She says the votes were still counted accurately despite the inaccurate display.
Potter also says there have been long lines because of high turnout at some polling places, including in Richmond.
---
8:15 a.m.
Tim Kaine is not letting the biggest election of his life get in the way of his Tuesday routine.
After voting at 6 a.m. and doing a round of national morning TV shows, Kaine met a group of friends for breakfast at the City Diner in Richmond.
Kaine and his friends try to meet every Tuesday at the diner, a few miles from his home.
The U.S. senator and former Virginia governor was greeted with cheers as he walked into the restaurant.
---
6:15 a.m.
Tim Kaine has cast his ballot for president in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia.
The Democratic vice presidential nominee and his wife, Anne Holton, voted shortly after polls opened at 6 a.m. at a retirement community near their home.
Kaine was cheered by supporters waiting in line.
After voting, he spoke to reporters where he encouraged Americans to vote and said that if elected, he and running mate Hillary Clinton would try and bring the country together.
"The sign of a vigorous democracy is one where a lot of people participate," Kaine said.
---
5:30 a.m.
Virginians are deciding whether Democrat Hillary Clinton or Republican Donald Trump will win the swing state's 13 electoral votes, and voters also will weigh in on several crucial congressional and mayoral races.
Leading to Tuesday, polls have shown Clinton leading Trump in Virginia, which is the home of her running mate Tim Kaine. Kaine represents Virginia in the U.S. Senate and previously served as mayor of Richmond and governor of Virginia.
Other key races to watch include the battle for Virginia's 10th Congressional District, where freshman Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock is trying to fend off a serious challenge from Democrat LuAnn Bennett.
