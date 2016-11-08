Louisiana's US Senate race on track for December runoff

Louisiana's U.S. Senate competition appeared headed for a December runoff, and Republican state Treasurer John Kennedy held onto his front-runner status in the early returns Tuesday night.
Two dozen contenders sought the open seat, and the race wasn't expected to be settled until Dec. 10. All candidates regardless of party run against each other, and if no one contender tops 50 percent, the top two vote-getters advance to the runoff.
Three Republicans and two Democrats have remained in the top tier of Senate polls and are jockeying for the runoff spots. The GOP contenders are Kennedy, U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany and U.S. Rep. John Fleming. The Democrats include Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell and lawyer Caroline Fayard, who has never held elected office.
But with so much attention paid to the presidential race, the tightly contested Senate race was an afterthought for some.
Debra Wagner, 59, of Denham Springs, voted for Donald Trump but didn't cast a ballot in the Senate race because she said she didn't recognize any of the candidates' names. Wagner said she works two jobs and her spare time is consumed with trying to fix her home, which was flooded with 2 feet of water in August.
"Usually, I keep up with this stuff. I just didn't have time," Wagner said.
White supremacist David Duke also is vying for the seat, running as a Republican. But the former Ku Klux Klan leader has lagged in voter surveys and isn't considered a viable contender.
Beyond the Senate race, six U.S. House seats also are on the ballot, including two that are wide open because Boustany and Fleming are running for a promotion to the Senate.
Republican incumbents Steve Scalise in the 1st District, Ralph Abraham in the 5th District and Garret Graves in the 6th District easily won new terms, with their opponents doing little public campaigning or fundraising for the races.
More than $14 million has been spent by Senate candidates ahead of the election, often on attacks traded by candidates trying to edge their opponents out of runoff contention.
Boustany was hit with allegations he was a client of prostitutes who were later killed, claims made in a book whose author and publisher the congressman has sued for slander. Kennedy was accused of promoting suicide because of his catchphrase that he'd "rather drink weed killer" than be a political insider or support the federal health overhaul. The treasurer has also been criticized as a political opportunist because he has run for the Senate twice before, once as a liberal Democrat and more recently as a Republican.
In the final days of the race, Fayard sought to tie Campbell to Duke by showing him in a photo shaking hands with the white supremacist and in an ad that takes one of Campbell's quotes out of context. African-American supporters of Campbell trashed Fayard for the move, and Campbell accused her of race-baiting. He hit Fayard for her work on Wall Street and accused her of trying to buy a Senate seat with her personal wealth.
Jimmy Holmes, 52, voted for Kennedy, citing his willingness to call out other politicians.
"When he's been treasurer he just seemed to come up with some common sense stuff critical of both sides of the aisle, Republicans and Democrats. He called out (Republican former Gov. Bobby) Jindal when Jindal was being an idiot, and he was no particular friend to Democrats," Holmes said at the Metairie school where he cast his ballot.
Garrett Deschamp, a 23-year-old who described himself as an independent, was turned off by Fayard's attempts to tie Campbell to Duke. Deschamp said he voted for Campbell.
"He's funny. He's brutally honest," Deschamp said.
The seat is open because Republican David Vitter isn't running for re-election.
Also on the ballot, Democratic U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond was seeking re-election to his 2nd Congressional District seat. Richmond drew high-profile opposition from Democrat Kip Holden, the mayor of Baton Rouge. But Holden's campaign has been so low-key that he's not expected to disrupt Richmond's return to Washington.
Two other U.S. House seats — representing Louisiana's 3rd and 4th Districts — are teeming with competitors because their GOP incumbents are vacating them.
A dozen candidates are running for the 3rd District seat representing southwest and south central Louisiana, with Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle, a well-known Republican, considered a lock on the December runoff. It's unclear who he'll face in the runoff.
In the northwest Louisiana-based 4th District, eight candidates are vying for the runoff spots. As the lone Democrat, Shreveport lawyer Marshall Jones is expected to get there, and the competition among Republicans to reach the runoff is fierce.
---
Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte .
Comments