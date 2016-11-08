Safely GOP or battleground? Georgia voters get their say

Georgia voters make their presidential picks Tuesday, determining whether the state will stay Republican red or go to a Democrat for the first time in more than 20 years.
Republicans in the state remain confident they can keep Georgia's 16 electoral votes in Donald Trump's column.
Hillary Clinton's supporters hope Trump's unpopularity with minority voters and Republican-leaning women has given her a slim chance in a Southern state. Former president Bill Clinton is the last Democrat to take Georgia. That was in 1992.
Public polling suggests Trump is clinging to a small lead over Democrat Hillary Clinton in Georgia. Georgia has been skipped over in the final push to election day as Trump and Clinton focused on must-win states elsewhere.
Three of Trump's children visited the state in late October, but the candidate and his running mate Mike Pence haven't swung through in months. Democrats are leaning on Georgia officials and visiting celebrities at early-voting events targeting minorities, women and LGBT voters. Clinton herself last visited in February, with running mate Tim Kaine and Bill Clinton making brief public stops while in Atlanta for fundraisers.
President Barack Obama lost Georgia to John McCain by six points and to Mitt Romney by eight. Democrats here will be watching Clinton's performance closely and say a closer loss than Obama's contests will prove Georgia is headed for battleground state status in future years.
The state's demographics are on track to make Democrats more competitive, as more minorities move to the state and the percentage of white registered voters continues to decline. But experts say the numbers alone don't make Georgia poachable for Clinton this year.
Republicans are touting a robust state operation that helped sweep every statewide office for the party in 2010 and again in 2014, including U.S. Sen. David Perdue's victory over Michelle Nunn and Gov. Nathan Deal's win over Jason Carter.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
