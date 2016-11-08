Kristi Noem re-elected; Thune, Trump also win South Dakota

Republicans Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. John Thune and Rep. Kristi Noem have claimed victory in heavily Republican South Dakota.
But 10 ballot measures, some with some big consequences, are the main feature Tuesday for voters who cast their ballots. Here's a look at some of the main races:
VOTERS PICK TRUMP
Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump maintained Republican presidential candidates' winning record in South Dakota, which hasn't supported a Democrat since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. Trump kept a red state in the red column, capturing three electoral votes without holding any rallies in South Dakota during the campaign.
Democrat Hillary Clinton didn't come, either, but former first daughter Chelsea Clinton did.
THUNE'S VICTORIOUS
John Thune is headed to a third term in the U.S. Senate after beating Democratic unknown Jay Williams, a businessman from Yankton. Thune held a huge cash advantage over the course of the campaign, but didn't have to go up on radio or TV.
Still, this year's race was an improvement over 2010, when Democrats didn't field a challenger to face Thune, who has climbed in rank since first defeating Democratic leader Tom Daschle in 2004 to take the seat.
NOEM AGAIN
Kristi Noem is returning to Congress for a fourth term. South Dakota's lone U.S representative dispatched her Democratic challenger, state Rep. Paula Hawks, after a campaign in which Noem held a major financial lead throughout.
Noem was first elected in 2010 when she beat incumbent Democrat Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.
PUC
GOP Public Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson can feel confident in his re-election because of the South Dakota GOP's enormous voter registration advantage. Nelson is competing against Oglala Sioux green energy entrepreneur Henry Red Cloud.
BALLOT MEASURES
Voters could choose to dramatically rewrite South Dakota's political playbook with a trio of ballot measures — all opposed by Republicans.
One measure would create an ethics commission, tighten campaign finance laws and establish a public campaign finance system. A second would drop party labels from ballots, setting up nonpartisan primaries that send the top vote-getters to the general election. Presidential races would still look the same, though.
The third would take control of legislative redistricting from lawmakers and give it to an independent commission, which supporters say is fairer. People opposing it think that the current system works fine.
A measure with potential national implications that's backed by labor would let unions charge fees of non-members, something opponents say is designed to get around the state's right-to-work law. Supporters think it makes sense that people who get benefits from unions pay for them.
Payday lending is on the ballot in two different questions, which could be confusing. One measure would cap interest rates charged by businesses such as payday, auto title and installment lenders at 36 percent annually. Another measure — funded by a Georgia-based car title lender — would let lenders charge any interest rate that a borrower agrees to in writing. Loans without written agreements would be capped at 18 percent annually.
And a proposed constitutional amendment would establish constitutional rights for crime victims including privacy, protection from harassment or abuse, and timely notice of trial, sentencing and post-judgment proceedings.
STATEHOUSE CONTROL
Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who isn't on the ballot this year, can expect to work with Republican majorities in the House and Senate for another two years. Republicans now hold 58 of 70 House seats and 27 of 35 Senate seats, two supermajorities they're unlikely to lose.
VOTER VOICES
Sioux Falls resident Judy Harig voted Tuesday at an elementary school in Sioux Falls.
Harig, 69, said she voted for Donald Trump because she wants "more orderly and humane" immigration laws, and she believes that unlike Hillary Clinton, Trump will appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who "would abide by the constitution."
"I'm so concerned about the direction of the country," the retiree said.
Meanwhile, Sioux Falls resident Alex Ntaki voted for Hillary Clinton because he favors her views on immigration as someone who came to the U.S. from Tanzania. Ntaki said after absentee voting Monday that he's not a fan of Donald Trump and his statements about immigrants.
"I don't like that wall," the 34-year-old mechanic said.
