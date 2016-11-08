Voters deciding on gas tax ballot question in New Jersey

New Jersey voters are deciding if every cent of the gas tax should go to transportation in Tuesday's election along with the presidential contest, U.S. House races and a referendum on casino expansion.
Ballot question 2 asks whether all the money from the state's recently raised gas tax should go to transportation, and it has proven much more controversial than the legislative drafters had foreseen when they approved the question in January.
Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and New Jersey 101.5 FM are rallying for a no, arguing it's a referendum on the recently hiked gas tax.
If the question fails, the 23-cent per gallon increase that Republican Gov. Chris Christie enacted recently would not be undone. But the question's opposition argues that a no vote would choke of borrowing needed for the transportation trust fund, which would require legislators to reconsider the gas tax hike. Legislative leaders and the Christie administration say that's not true and that borrowing authority is already authorized.
Christie supports question 2.
The opposition surprised business, labor and legislative leaders who recently held a news conference to call for a yes vote. Since Halloween, a coalition of business and labor leaders have spent a combined roughly $2 million in ads to persuade people to vote yes.
A closer look at what New Jersey voters need to know about Tuesday's election:
----
POLLS
Polls closed at 8 p.m., but voters in line when polls close are entitled to cast a ballot.
The deadline for completed vote-by-mail ballots to be delivered to county officials was also 8 p.m.
---
SECURITY
Secretary of state spokesman Shaw Crisafulli said the state saw no red flags and no complaints reported other than some reports of long waits in Jersey City.
New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino said that 350 deputy attorneys general will be used across the state's 21 counties to "help ensure a fair and smooth-running election."
The division says the state does not have online voter registration and it doesn't allow voting machines to be connected to the internet.
Republican Gov. Chris Christie has said he's seen no evidence of vote-rigging in New Jersey.
The division says it's working with federal, state and local authorities to look out for suspicious activity.
---
VOTERS
New Jersey has voted for a Democrat for president every election since 1992, including Tuesday's selection of Hillary Clinton. The state's 2.5 million unaffiliated registered voters outnumber those registered with political parties. Democrats make up the next biggest bloc, with almost 2.1 million registered voters, followed by Republicans with 1.2 million.
Turnout historically is higher in New Jersey in presidential election years. In 2012, turnout was 67 percent, with Barack Obama winning by about 648,000 votes. That contrasts with midterm elections, which say about 36 percent turnout in 2014.
---
LOBIONDO'S CHANGE OF HEART
Republican U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, who withdrew his endorsement for Trump last month and said he would write in Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, changed his mind. A spokesman for LoBiondo said that he voted for Trump on Tuesday.
Jason Galanes said LoBiondo decided to vote for Trump despite his disappointment and anger over Trump's comments about women. Galanes says LoBiondo believes Hillary Clinton is "100 percent unacceptable to be president."
LoBiondo said last month he would "not vote for a candidate who boats of sexual assault" and that Trump was "unfit to be president."
Approached by a Philadelphia Inquirer reporter to ask him about his vote, LoBiondo backed his SUV up, hitting a banister with his side view mirror.
---
VOTER ID ISSUES
A civil liberties group said it received a complaint that signs asking people to have identifications ready to vote were posted in at least one polling place in New Jersey. The American Civil Liberties Union's New Jersey chapter said it received a complaint about the Voter ID sign at a polling place in Metuchen.
Most voters in New Jersey are not required to show identification to vote.
Middlesex County elections officials said the issue was resolved as soon as they were told about the sign.
Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer said she also was asked for her ID by a worker who was looking up her information. Zimmer refused to show her ID.
Comments