Measuring would tie dividend application, voter registration

Alaska voters are being asked if they want to tie their yearly application for the state's oil wealth check to registering to vote.
Under the measure, the Division of Elections would use data from applications for Alaska Permanent Fund dividends to register qualified Alaskans to vote. Those who do not want to be registered to vote would have to opt out of the process.
Supporters of the measure call it a government efficiency measure that could add about 70,000 citizens to the voting roll in one year.
Critics see the measure as an unnecessary expense and argue there are plenty of ways to register to vote already.
