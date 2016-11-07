National Politics

November 7, 2016 11:28 PM

Murkowski seeks to fend off crowded field in Senate race

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces a crowded field in her bid for re-election including the man who beat her in the Republican primary six years ago and an independent who has garnered support from within the Alaska Democratic party.

Murkowski's last two Senate races were nail-biters. In 2010, for example, she lost the GOP primary to Joe Miller but won the general election with a write-in campaign.

While this election has lacked the drama of 2010, it has had its surprises, including Miller's late entrance into the race as a Libertarian. Several Republicans quit leadership posts in their party to publicly back his run.

Two factions of the Democratic party have endorsed independent Margaret Stock over their own nominee, Ray Metcalfe, who has feuded with party leaders.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

Moss Point church prays for the presidential election

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos