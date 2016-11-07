Murkowski seeks to fend off crowded field in Senate race

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces a crowded field in her bid for re-election including the man who beat her in the Republican primary six years ago and an independent who has garnered support from within the Alaska Democratic party.
Murkowski's last two Senate races were nail-biters. In 2010, for example, she lost the GOP primary to Joe Miller but won the general election with a write-in campaign.
While this election has lacked the drama of 2010, it has had its surprises, including Miller's late entrance into the race as a Libertarian. Several Republicans quit leadership posts in their party to publicly back his run.
Two factions of the Democratic party have endorsed independent Margaret Stock over their own nominee, Ray Metcalfe, who has feuded with party leaders.
