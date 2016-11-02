Q&A: Can America relearn civility from its founding fathers?

0:52 Body of Pass Christian fisherman found Pause

1:28 Stay Puft marshmallow man hanging out in airport

5:22 Sports Guys: Rivals Biloxi and Gulfport will meet Friday

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

3:23 Perfect blueprint for successful coaches

2:41 How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

1:53 Biloxi Bay yields "good looking oysters"

1:12 Police Chief: "Were staying hopeful" in search for missing man