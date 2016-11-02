National Politics

November 2, 2016 8:14 AM

Sheriff removes online pic of Pirate Parrot gun license

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

The county sheriff's office has removed a picture of the Pittsburgh Pirates Parrot mascot's gun license from the sheriff's Facebook page.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2fhsMIi ) say underlings hired the Pirate Parrot to appear Monday at Sheriff William Mullen's birthday party. The mascot posed for various photos, including one used to create a bogus "gun license" that described the Pirate Parrot as a 36-year-old white man with green hair who's stated reason to carry a gun is "self-defense."

Pirates spokesman Brian Warecki tells the newspaper that the team must approve mascot photos before they're posted on social media. The license pic was taken down Tuesday after the newspaper inquired about it.

Mullen says he didn't approve the photo and that "gun licenses are not something to joke about."

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

Signs of shooting linger at mobile home in Vancleave

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos