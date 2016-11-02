Nevada GOP candidates struggles to answer on vote for Trump

Republican Rep. Joe Heck is struggling on the question of Donald Trump's candidacy, saying he would be a good commander in chief but refusing to say whether he would vote for the presidential nominee.
The Nevada Senate candidate revoked his endorsement of Trump last month after an audio emerged of the billionaire boasting of groping women. On Tuesday, in an interview with KSNV-TV in Las Vegas, Heck said Trump is qualified to be president but couldn't answer on how he plans to vote.
Heck's muddled answer prompted his campaign to issue a statement hours later in which he tried to explain where he stands on Trump's candidacy.
Heck is in a tight race with former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto to succeed Democrat Sen. Harry Reid, who is retiring.
