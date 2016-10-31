Race for Missouri governor draws national party donors

Missouri's candidates for governor Republican Eric Greitens and Democrat Chris Koster are spending millions of dollars, mostly on advertising, in the final weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election, campaign finance reports filed Monday show.
The latest records show Greitens, a former Navy SEAL officer, dropped $9.1 million between the start of October and Thursday. He raised about $9.4 million in that same time period.
Koster, the state's attorney general, spent almost as much: about $8.9 million. He raised about $4.5 million.
Greitens and Koster are vying to succeed Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, who is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.
Most of the candidates' recent spending went to advertising. Greitens spent a little more than $6.8 million on media, and Koster spent close to $6.8 million on advertising during the time period covered by the latest reports.
Finance reports also show the Democratic and Republican governors associations are dumping millions of dollars into the race in a final effort to help their candidates win the state's top executive seat.
The Republican Governors Association in particular has poured cash into the race, giving $3.5 million to Republican political newcomer Eric Greitens last week.
That brings the national GOP group's total spending on Greitens up to $11.5 million so far this election.
The Democratic Governors Association is spending less on Koster. The group last week donated $700,000 to his campaign, bringing its total spending up to about $2.7 million.
The associations have been the candidates' top donors in the final weeks before the Nov. 8 election, which has been hotly contested and expensive.
Greitens, a former Navy SEAL officer who founded a charity for veterans, is running as a first-time candidate on promises to confront corruption in the state Capitol.
He points to his rival, Koster, as an example, citing a 2014 New York Times article about the undue influence of lobbyists on state attorneys general that focused heavily on Koster, raising the question of whether his office backed off investigations of companies after accepting gifts and campaign donations.
Koster has denied impropriety.
Koster, who previously served as a Republican county prosecutor and state senator before switching parties and running for attorney general, is focusing on his close to 22 years of experience in elected office. He's earned support from groups that typically back Republicans: the Missouri Farm Bureau and National Rifle Association.
