Campaigns busy in Nevada on last week of early voting

It's another busy week in Nevada as campaigns try to lock in as many votes as possible before early voting ends.
Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions will be in Las Vegas on Monday to rally support for Donald Trump, while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is coming to Reno and Carson City on Wednesday to support Hillary Clinton and Democratic Senate hopeful Catherine Cortez Masto.
Clinton's campaign is trying to draw attention to early voting with a Thursday concert at UNLV's campus featuring DJ Steve Aoki.
The environmental group NextGen Climate hopes to attract younger voters on Wednesday with puppies at the early voting site at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Friday is the last day of early voting in Nevada. About 458,000 people have already cast ballots so far.
