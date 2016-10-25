Republican VP hopeful Mike Pence to campaign in Omaha

Republican vice presidential hopeful Mike Pence is set to make a campaign stop in Omaha.
Donald Trump's presidential campaign says Pence will appear at a rally at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Midstates Construction Products.
Pence had been scheduled to appear at a rally and GOP fundraiser in Omaha earlier this month, but the event was canceled.
Doors for the Pence event will open at 8:30 a.m. Tickets are available through the campaign's website.
Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton visited Omaha in August in an attempt to mobilize voters in Nebraska's 2nd congressional district. Nebraska split its electoral votes for the first time in 2008 when Democrat Barack Obama won that district on his way to the presidency. In addition, the region's media market reaches into western Iowa.
