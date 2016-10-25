The Latest: Holcomb, Gregg genial in final Indiana debate

The Latest on the Indiana gubernatorial debate (all times local):
8:15 p.m.
The final Indiana gubernatorial debate included some more genial moments after weeks of contentious campaigning.
Republican candidate Eric Holcomb closed Tuesday night's debate by saying he would strive to be the state's most accessible governor.
Democrat John Gregg said he would be a uniter and never embarrass the people of the state.
Those statements came a short time after the debate moderator mixed up the candidates, prompting Gregg to joke that they've spent $10 million so that people know who's who.
Gregg cracked that he's the tall one, while Holcomb stands several inches taller. Holcomb replied, "I'm the hair-challenged one" next to the bald Gregg. They then traded a semi high-five/fist bump.
7:40 p.m.
The Indiana gubernatorial candidates say the state should do more to attack the abuse of heroin and other drugs.
Democrat John Gregg said during Tuesday's gubernatorial debate that drug abuse needs to be treated as a medical issue. Gregg says the state can see long-term savings by spending on rehabilitation programs rather than sending abusers to jail or prison.
Republican candidate Eric Holcomb says drug abuse is strangling many communities and that prevention and treatment programs must be priorities. Holcomb says he would support broadening needle-exchange programs and making state money available for counties to operate such programs.
A law allowing counties to request state approval for needle exchanges was approved last year in response to an HIV outbreak in southern Indiana's Scott County.
5:30 a.m.
Republican Eric Holcomb and Democrat John Gregg are set for a final televised debate as they go into the last two weeks of their contentious campaign for the Indiana governor's office.
The hourlong debate begins at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville. They'll be joined by Libertarian candidate Rex Bell, and the nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission says several television and radio stations will broadcast the debate.
Holcomb replaced Gov. Mike Pence as the Republican nominee in July. Holcomb rarely mentions Pence's name while campaigning, but says he'll focus on what he calls the state's progress under the past 12 years of Republican governors.
Gregg has tried to label Holcomb as a Pence rubber stamp who supported him on matters such as Indiana's religious-objections law.
