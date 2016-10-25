Illinois comptroller candidates face off in televised debate

The major party candidates running for Illinois comptroller are facing off in their only televised debate on the issues of campaign donations and paying the state's bills.
Republican incumbent Leslie Munger and Democrat Susana Mendoza appeared together Tuesday on Chicago's WTTW, at times interrupting one another.
Both insist they're independent despite support from the leaders of their parties, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Munger, a businesswoman, was appointed to the post last year after Republican Judy Baar Topinka died shortly after her 2014 re-election. Mendoza, a former state lawmaker, is Chicago's city clerk.
The winner of the Nov. 8 special election will finish out the four-year term.
Libertarian Claire Ball of Addison and Green Party candidate Tim Curtin of Hillside are also running.
