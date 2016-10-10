The Latest: Sen. McCain debates Democratic challenger

The Latest on the debate between Sen. John McCain and challenger Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (all times local):
8 p.m.
Arizona Sen. John McCain and his Democratic challenger sparred over his delayed abandonment of Donald Trump and her support for President Barack Obama's health care overhaul in their only debate.
Monday night's one-hour televised debate came after Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick accused the 2008 Republican presidential nominee of doing "too little, too late" to distance himself from Trump after he backed him for months. McCain withdrew his support for the billionaire businessman over the weekend after the release of a 2005 tape showing him making lewd comments about women.
McCain said he had openly criticized Trump at several points this year over his statements about women, a veteran's family and POWs. But he said the latest tape was the final straw. Kirkpatrick
McCain slammed Kirkpatrick's backing of Obama's health overhaul law and said it needs to be completely scrapped. Kirkpatrick acknowledged serious problems with the law but says McCain and other Republicans need to work with Democrats to help fix the problems.
McCain is seeking a sixth term, and Kirkpatrick is trying to upset the 2008 Republican presidential nominee.
3 a.m.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and Republican U.S. Sen. John McCain are set to face off in their only debate before next month's general election.
Kirkpatrick and McCain will meet for the one-hour debate televised on Arizona PBS at 7 p.m. Monday. It comes just two days after McCain pulled his support from GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump in the wake of lewd comments he made in a 2005 videotape.
Kirkpatrick called McCain's decision "too little, too late." She said he was just trying to save his re-election chances.
Topping Kirkpatrick's list of criticisms is that McCain's 33 years in Congress have changed him. McCain argues Kirkpatrick is too liberal for Arizona.
McCain is seeking a sixth term, and Kirkpatrick is trying to upset the 2008 Republican presidential nominee.
Comments