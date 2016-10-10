Fallin calls Trump comments on women 'totally unacceptable'

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she's "disappointed and offended" by the comments Donald Trump made about women in 2005, but she didn't pull her endorsement of the Republican presidential candidate.
In a statement posted on Twitter during Sunday night's presidential debate, the Republican governor said that both Trump and Hillary Clinton "are very flawed and have made mistakes." Fallin, who served as an honorary chairwoman of a Trump fundraiser in Norman last month, said she hoped that Trump would use the debate "to demonstrate he has the character and leadership skills to be president."
Also Sunday, Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said on Facebook that Trump's comments were "disgusting" but said it was hypocritical for Clinton to criticize Trump because of her own "personal failings."
Comments