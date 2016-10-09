Nebraska campaigns turn to early voting to lock in support

Nebraska political campaigns are trying to lock in as many early votes as possible in the weeks before next month's election as county officials prepare to launch early in-person voting on Monday.
Voters have started returning absentee ballots in the mail, and leaders of some of the state's major campaigns are intensifying their push with a flurry of phone calls and mailings.
Lancaster County Elections Commission Dave Shively said his office has already received requests from campaigns and political parties for lists of voters who have requested but not yet returned an absentee ballot. His office started mailing ballots on Oct. 3 and is started to see some returned.
Nearly 208,000 Nebraska voters cast an early ballot in 2012. That accounted for more than one-quarter of the roughly 804,000 votes.
Comments