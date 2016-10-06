Comptroller Munger routes $3M to Illinois Republican Party

Comptroller Leslie Munger has transferred $3 million from her campaign fund to the Illinois Republican Party, the latest high-dollar transaction in an election season that's seeing record spending.
The contributions of $2 million on Wednesday and $1 million on Sept. 29 were reported to the Illinois State Board of Elections on Wednesday.
The transfers occurred days after wealthy GOP donors Richard Uihlein (yoo-LEYEN) and Ken Griffin donated a combined $5 million to Munger's campaign against Democratic Chicago City Clerk Susana Mendoza.
Uihlein and Griffin have been major supporters of Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and his pro-business agenda.
A $260,000 loan to Munger's campaign by her husband removed state caps on individual contributions in the race last month.
The Illinois Republican Party is largely funding legislative races and GOP get-out-the-vote efforts.
