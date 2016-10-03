National Politics

October 3, 2016 11:54 PM

Ohio elections chief: Over 957,000 ask for absentee ballots

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The number of Ohioans who have asked for an absentee ballot ahead of the November presidential election is closing in on 1 million.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) says more than 957,000 absentee ballot applications were received as of Friday. That's 35,000 more than at this point in the 2012 election.

Almost 15,000 of the requests for an absentee ballot are from military and overseas voters.

Residents in the swing state can vote absentee by mail or in person without having to give a reason.

Military and overseas voters can already cast ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Early voting for other Ohioans begins on Oct. 12.

Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7.

