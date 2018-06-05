One Coast candidate is headed to a runoff. Here's how South Mississippi voted.

The Democratic race for U.S. Senate will go to a June 26 runoff between state Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis and first-time candidate Howard Sherman of Meridian.

On the Coast, Baria had it easy, winning the three coastal counties 4,989-1,731 over Sherman. Scott had 911. Baria won Harrison County 2,395-1,052 over Sherman. Scott was third with 462.

In Hancock County, it was Baria 1,110, Sherman 50 and Scott 29.

And in Jackson County it was Baria 1,484, Sherman 629 and Scott 420.





Statewide, Sherman led Baria 25,943 to 25,312 with 95 percent of the vote counted, according to the Associated Press. Rep. Omeria Scott of Laurel was third with 19,437. Victor Maurice Jr. Jerone Garland and Jensen Bohren finished far behind.

The winner will face Sen. Roger Wicker in November. The Associated Press declared Wicker the winner over Richard Boyanton of Diamondhead in the Republican Primary shortly after the polls closed.

Sherman said voters respond to his promise to try a different approach if he goes to Washington.

"I'm really excited," he said. "I think it is a validation of what we talked about, that there's a way to skin this cat that it hasn't been skinned. I think voters responded to that."

It was his first election.

"I'm incredibly gratified," he said. "For a guy who has no background in politics, doesn't have 10 years of relationships and all the endorsements (Baria) got, and I beat him. I beat him on new ideas. I beat him on convincing Mississippians the same old, same old career politicians, the 'I'll go there and try to pass bills is not enough.'"

Wicker defeated Boyanton 7,130-1,938 in Harrison County, 1,895-753 in Hancock County and 5,889-1,460 in Jackson County.

“Gayle and I are grateful for the support of Mississippi Republican primary voters," Wicker said in a statement. "We will continue working hard to earn support from every corner of Mississippi in the general election." He plans to stick with his pro-President Donald Trump policies on the economy and immigration.

Rep. Steven Palazzo easily won the Republican Primary over challenger E. Brian Rose. He'll faces state Rep. Jeramey Anderson of Escatawpa in the Nov. 6 generation election. Anderson was unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

Palazzo defeated Rose 5,540-3,510 in Harrison County, 1,770-884 in Hancock County and 4,911-2,462 in Jackson County.

Palazzo stayed closely aligned with Trump even though Rose tried to break that bond, saying he would actually help Trump more than Palazzo.

"Since day one I have worked to ensure our priorities are met from securing the borders to strengthening our military and providing the very best care for our veterans," he said in an emailed statement. "Alongside President Trump we are doing all of these things."

Anderson promised a bit of a surprise — a message to his "supporters and newly named opponent" — at a press conference at his Biloxi campaign headquarter, 134 Rue Magnolia St.