Bryant sets qualifying dates, sets date for special Senate election

By Paul Hampton

jphampton@sunherald.com

April 03, 2018 09:21 AM

Candidates have until April 24 to qualify for a special election to fill retired U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran's seat.

The election will be Nov. 6 with a runoff, if necessary on Nov. 27.

Bryant appointed Cindy Hyde-Smith, the former agriculture commissioner, to fill the seat until the election picked someone to finish the final two years of the term. Hyde-Smith said she'll run and will likely face Republican Chris McDaniel and Democrats Mike Espy, a former U.S. agriculture secretary, and Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.

